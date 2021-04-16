Akuapem Poloo’s jail term is very harsh – Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi

- Advertisement -

The national communication director of the National Democratic Congress-NDC Sammy Gyamfi has added his thoughts on the 90 days jail term given to Akuapem Poloo by the court.

According to him, the sentence given to actress Akuapem Poloo is very harsh and high-handed.

He expressed that the vixen is a first-time offender, therefore, wasn’t expecting such a stern ruling.

Sammy Gyamfi explained the now-convicted social media sensation pleaded guilty and showed remorse hence a custodian sentence would have been appropriate.

READ ALSO: The court should’ve been lenient with Akuapem Poloo -Bernard Avle

He, therefore, beseeched President Nana Akufo-Addo to remit or pardon the mother of one. He ended with the #FreeAkuapemPoloo hashtag.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi made these statements in a Twitter post hour after an Accra Circuit court presided by Judge Christiana Cann gave the final verdict on Poloo’s case.

“The sentence given to @IamAkuaoemPoloo is very harsh and high-handed. Given the fact that she is a first offender, pleaded guilty and showed remorse, a non-custodial sentence would have been appropriate. Sad! I pray @NAkufoAddo remits her sentence or pardon her. #FreeAkuapemPoloo“.