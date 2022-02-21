Jailed Power FM journalist Oheneba Boamah released after spending two weeks in prison

- Advertisement -

Oheneba Boamah Bennie, a Power FM presenter who was arrested for two weeks for making allegations against President Akufo-Addo and judges, has been released.

He was released from prison on Monday morning.

After the Attorney General charged him with contempt, the maverick broadcaster was sentenced to 14 days in prison by the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The broadcaster was also fined GHS 3000 by the court, which was presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi.

And Justice Elfreda Dankyi ruled that Oheneba Boamah was convicted of the charge leveled against him and that the sentence was lenient.

Friends, family, and party functionaries put up a small show to welcome him from the cold lonely walls of prison cells to freedom.

Their ecstasy was expressed in the video where there was drumming, singing and the sprinkling of white powder on Oheneba Boamah Bennie to signify victory.

Check Out Video Below:

BACKGROUND

In December 2020, the A-G took Bennie to court for contempt of court.

Following the Electoral Commission’s (EC) pronouncement of President Akufo-Addo as the President-elect, Bennie allegedly posted a video on his Facebook wall saying that President Akufo-Addo had met with eight Supreme Court justices, led by the Chief Justice, and influenced them.

He said that the President utilized the ostensible meeting to sway the justices of the Supreme Court to find in his favor if an election petition disputing his re-election as declared by the EC was filed.

He allegedly declared in the video that Ghanaians would not allow the Supreme Court justices to ruin the country and pushed the military to execute a coup d’etat.