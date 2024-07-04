type here...
Jamaicans don’t understand Stonbwoy’s patois songs – Luciano

By Qwame Benedict
Legendary Reggae artiste Luciano has called out Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy questioning the kind of patois he speaks in his songs.

Speaking in an interview Luciano disclosed that a lot of African artists are copying the Jamaican style for their songs but in actuality, they don’t make any sense.

This was after he was asked about his view on the difference between the African style and the Jamaican style.

He continued that even though they copy the Jamaican style, they are unable to do it well and hence their songs are nothing to write home about.

Luciano mentioned the Bhim Nation President’s name as an example saying he(Stonebwoy) claims to speak patios but the truth is that no Jamaican understands what he sings and it’s only God that knows what Stonebwoy is saying.

Stonebwoy recently was in the news after a Jamaican lady questioned him about the kind of patois he speaks and sings in his songs.

A few days later, Reggae/Dancehall artiste Kabaka Pyramid also granted an interview and applauded Stonebwoy crowning him as the best African artiste doing original Jamaican Dancehall music.

Source:GhPage

