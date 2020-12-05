type here...
James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo and other celebs campaign for John Dumelo at Ayawaso West Wuogon

By Qwame Benedict
James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo and other celebs campaign for John Dumelo at Ayawaso West Wuogon
John Dumelo and celebrities
With barely a day to go to the polls, some celebrities and friends of award-winning actor John Dumelo have visited Ayawaso West constituency to campaign for votes from him ahead of the elections.

It would be remembered that few days ago, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and others went to that same constituency to campaign for the NPP candidate for that area Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

People saw that as absurd judging from the fact that how could they go and campaign in a constituency that has one of their own vying for the seat of that area.

Well, the likes of James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo, Kalsoume Sinare and others also decided to come together to visit the same constituency to campaign this time around for John Dumelo.

Celebrities 1
Celebrities
Female Celebrities
Fred Nuamah-John Dumelo and James Gardiner
Gifty Mawuena Nkornu and James Gardiner
James Gardiner and Fred Nuamah
John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah
Kofi Adjorlolo and James Gardiner
