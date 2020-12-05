- Advertisement -

With barely a day to go to the polls, some celebrities and friends of award-winning actor John Dumelo have visited Ayawaso West constituency to campaign for votes from him ahead of the elections.

It would be remembered that few days ago, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and others went to that same constituency to campaign for the NPP candidate for that area Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

People saw that as absurd judging from the fact that how could they go and campaign in a constituency that has one of their own vying for the seat of that area.

Well, the likes of James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo, Kalsoume Sinare and others also decided to come together to visit the same constituency to campaign this time around for John Dumelo.

See photos below:

Celebrities 1

Celebrities

Female Celebrities

Fred Nuamah-John Dumelo and James Gardiner

Gifty Mawuena Nkornu and James Gardiner

James Gardiner and Fred Nuamah

John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah