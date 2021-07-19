type here...
James Gardiner must marry me – Toke Makinwa

By Qwame Benedict
Toke Makinwa
Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has asked that Ghanaian actor James Gardiner must marry her at all cost after seeing her nakedness.

From the radio personality, she was on set together with James Gardiner and other A-list actors and actresses for an upcoming Nollywood movie.

Toke in explaining details indicated that James Gardiner bumped into her when she was in her changing room.

According to her, James Gardiner got a full view of her body unclad and as such he needs to do the needful by marrying her.

She indicated that he will have to bring in ten cows as dowry.

“I’m saying you have to marry me. You have to kill 10 cows. My eyes red. I don’t do broke boys,” she said.

