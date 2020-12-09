- Advertisement -

James Gardiner, an actor and a friend of NDC’s failed member of parliamentary, John Dumelo has sent him a message after he lost the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat to Lydia Alhassan.

According to James Gardiner, in a lengthy message, he told Dumelo to never feel disappointed after all the hard work he put in during his campaign at his constituency, he has done well.

The actor also went on to advise John not to never take his foot off the pedals of his dreams of becoming an MP one day. “Pick up from where you left off and march on with high shoulders and your head high” a part of the post reads.

Read the message James Gardiner sent to John Dumelo;

@johndumelo1 Kofi it’s normal to feel down and disappointed after all the applaudable hard work you put in during this campaign season. It was commendable and I want you to be proud of yourself! ?? ??. Let us not delve into figures and percentages but the outcome clearly shows that it was a close call (the very first time in the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency). Though it didn’t go in your favor, you still made history. Build on that and never take your foot off the pedals. Remember that what defines us is how well we rise after we fall. You fought a good fight. Pick up from where you left off and march on with high shoulders and your head high. We move! ?? #idey4u

James Gardiner message to John Dumelo

John Dumelo faced off in a fierce competition with the NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan which got the whole country talking and wishing to witness the who will become victorious.

At the end of the count, Madam Lydia Alhssan pulled 39,851 votes against John Dumelo’s 37,778 votes winning the election soundly to represent the residents of Ayawaso West Wuogon.