James Gyakye Quayson restrained from being MP for Assin North constituency
News

James Gyakye Quayson restrained from being MP for Assin North constituency

By Albert
The Supreme Court has ruled that James Gyakye Quayson cannot continue to represent the Assin North constituency in Parliament, Citi News reports.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Supreme Court issued a restraining order against Mr Quayson.

This judgement was reached in response to a petition filed by Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, before the Supreme Court.

Mr Ankomah-Nimfa had already obtained a verdict from the Cape Coast High Court declaring Mr Quayson’s election null and void, but the embattled legislator appealed to the Court of Appeal to have the decision overturned.

Mr Ankomah-Ninfa is questioning Mr Quayson’s legitimacy as the MP for Assin North, claiming that he held dual citizenship before running for the office.

Despite the fact that the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal, Mr Quayson took his matter to the Supreme Court to be decided.

