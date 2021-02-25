type here...
GhPage News World Japan appoints Sakamoto as minister for loneliness
NewsWorld

Japan appoints Sakamoto as minister for loneliness

By Nazir Hamzah
APAN'S-NEW-LONELINESS-MINISTER
- Advertisement -

The Japanese Government have appointed their first ministry in charge of loneliness in a bid to curb the high suicide rate in the country.

The Asian country becomes the second country in the world to have such a ministry in Governance.

The new minster Tetsushi Sakamoto has been tasked to take charge of national matters with regards to individuals who are lonely for the widely different reasons.

Women suicide rate has been on the rise in Japan. Sakamoto will be working to ensure the rate at which women commit suicide in Japan decrease.

Many of these suicide deaths in Japan have been identified to be related to relationship issues with partners.

The new minister will also be working to ensure people who have become affected directly and indirectly in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic are supported.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Accra
clear sky
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
74 %
3.8mph
8 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News