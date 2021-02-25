Japan appoints Sakamoto as minister for loneliness

- Advertisement -

The Japanese Government have appointed their first ministry in charge of loneliness in a bid to curb the high suicide rate in the country.

The Asian country becomes the second country in the world to have such a ministry in Governance.

The new minster Tetsushi Sakamoto has been tasked to take charge of national matters with regards to individuals who are lonely for the widely different reasons.

Women suicide rate has been on the rise in Japan. Sakamoto will be working to ensure the rate at which women commit suicide in Japan decrease.

Many of these suicide deaths in Japan have been identified to be related to relationship issues with partners.

The new minister will also be working to ensure people who have become affected directly and indirectly in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic are supported.