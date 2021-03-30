type here...
‘I only bang to release stress’-Jay Bahd finally speaks on his viral Atopa video

By RASHAD
Jay Bahd
Fast-rising Ghanaian Kumerican rapper, Jah Bahd whose atopa take leaked online on Monday has finally spoken on the video after it went viral.

According to the Drill rapper, seks is nothing to him so Ghanaians should not worry about him at all.

The rapper claims he only have seks to release stress and nothing more to it. This is enough proof that he doesn’t really care what anyone says.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jay Bahd Twitted:

‘I only sex to release stress’

Jay Bahd reacts to leak video

In the video which viral yesterday, Jay Bahd was receiving heavy BJ strokes from a lady whose face was hidden from the camera. He appeared to be enjoying himself greatly.

GhPage understand the video leaked after it was sent from the girl’s phone to another friend and ended up on Whatsapp status of their friends. The rest is history

Source:GHPAGE

