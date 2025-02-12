type here...
Entertainment

Jay Bahd shows Shatta Wale levels as he pulls up in Rolls Royce Wraith

By Kwasi Asamoah
Jay Bahd pulls up in Rolls Royce

Rapper Jay Bahd has attracted attention on social media after being spotted in a Rolls Royce Wraith.

A video of the rapper pulling up in the luxury car has gone viral, with many people admiring the vehicle’s elegance.

Jay Bahd, wore a simple t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, and parked the high-end vehicle by the roadside. Cruising in the expensive ride sparked debate, with some comparing it to Shatta Wale’s recently acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Shatta Wale, who has a strong taste for luxury cars, recently acquired a brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan for his 40th birthday.

The vehicle adds to Shatta’s growing collection, which includes a Cadillac Escalade SUV and a Lamborghini Urus, both acquired in 2024.

In the viral video, Jay Bahd also hinted at the launch of his first album, Return of Komfo Anokye II, which will be released on February 19, 2025. He has been promoting the project online, building anticipation ahead of its release.

@4evatrendz

19thFeb Ablum launching???@real_jaybahd1 @europeanasakaaa #asakaa#asakaaboys#asakaamusic#asakaatv#fyp#fyp??#fypp#ghanatiktok??#video#videoviral

? original sound – ???????????????
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Jackie Appiah bags masters degree from University of Ghana

Raul Asencio

Real Madrid’s Asencio sees appeal rejected in child sex abuse scandal

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways