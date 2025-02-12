Jay Bahd shows Shatta Wale levels as he pulls up in Rolls Royce Wraith

Rapper Jay Bahd has attracted attention on social media after being spotted in a Rolls Royce Wraith.

A video of the rapper pulling up in the luxury car has gone viral, with many people admiring the vehicle’s elegance.

Jay Bahd, wore a simple t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, and parked the high-end vehicle by the roadside. Cruising in the expensive ride sparked debate, with some comparing it to Shatta Wale’s recently acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Shatta Wale, who has a strong taste for luxury cars, recently acquired a brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan for his 40th birthday.

The vehicle adds to Shatta’s growing collection, which includes a Cadillac Escalade SUV and a Lamborghini Urus, both acquired in 2024.

In the viral video, Jay Bahd also hinted at the launch of his first album, Return of Komfo Anokye II, which will be released on February 19, 2025. He has been promoting the project online, building anticipation ahead of its release.