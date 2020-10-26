type here...
Jay Z announces his marijuana business branded Monogram
Jay Z announces his marijuana business branded Monogram

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Jay Z launched his new cannabis line called Monogram on Friday, October 23.

Adding to his long list of businesses including his streaming service- Tidal, music executive roles, memoir writing, liquor business, and real estate, Monogram proves that there is little the rapper wouldn’t touch.

The billionaire now joins celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Whoopi Goldberg, Wiz Khalifa and even Martha Stewart who have all had their own lines.

In partnership with the California Cannabis Company, Caliva, the 50-year-old launched his business.

Although the legendary rapper just announced his official line with Caliva, he joined the company in 2019 as its chief brand strategist.

However, there is yet to be a release date as Monogram’s official website gives little information about what it will offer.

Also released on Jay Z’s streaming platform, Tidal, this week was a playlist entitled ‘Monogram: Sounds From the Grow Room‘ with Bob Marley, The Beetles, and Rihanna all on it.

The site reads, “Monogram marks a new chapter in cannabis defined by dignity, care, and consistency. It is a collective effort to bring you the best, and a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means.”

While it remains federally illegal, more than half of US states have legalized medical marijuana, with some of those states even allowing recreational use.

