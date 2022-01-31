- Advertisement -

Dr Lawrence Edusei, a pathologist, has told the High Court in Accra that the post-mortem examination he completed on the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu’s body in 2016 was taken after robbers entered into his house.

Dr Edusei, the 5th Prosecution Witness, testified in court that he examined the late MP’s body in 2016 but did not complete his report until February 8, 2018, two years later.

“The cause of death is exsanguination, resulting to several stab injuries to the neck and chest,” he added.

When defence counsel Yaw Dankwah questioned him in court on Monday, January 31 2022, about why he did the examination in 2016 yet his report in evidence dates from February 2018, the Pathologist pointed to a burglary in his home.

He told the court “After the post mortem examination, I typed my own report on my PC. In 2016, while I was at a conference in Germany, thieves broke into my house and packed everything. Because we do have the same information in the Police Hospital, I accessed it in 2018.”

Dr. Edusei stated in his opening statement before the court that the late MP died of “exsanguination.”

There was “almost no blood in the body” of the late MP, who died of “an unnatural cause,” according to Dr Edusei, who was explaining the phrase to the court while being led by Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney, to deliver his evidence.

The case has been delayed to February 1, 2022, by the court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, for more cross-examination.

The pathologist (PW5) was followed by Samuel Berko Sakodie, the late MP’s driver (PW1), Samuel Apraku Mensah, his night security guard (PW2), Kennedy Koranchie, a mobile phone repairer (PW3), and George Amofa, as the first five of the state’s ten witnesses.

Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Don Don, is accused of murder and robbery. While facing a separate charge of conspiracy to rob with Vincent Bossu, alias Agogo.