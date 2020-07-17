A jealous young man has killed his girlfriend in Cape Coast after another man picked her up from her house with his Toyota Camry.

According to the reports obtained by Ghpage so far, the young man whose identity has not been revealed yet killed the beautiful girlfriend in cold blood.

To conceal his deeds, he dumped the body of a beautiful girl in a bush and fled the scene.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, 16th July 2020 at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

The body of the young lady has been identified although her name has not been disclosed yet.

Already photos of the young man and his girlfriend as well as the remains of the girl are fast going viral

See photos below

Jealous Boyfriend kills girlfriend in Cape Coast

More details of this gruesome murder are still coming and Ghpage will update you shortly. May her soul rest in perfect peace