Jealous friend unalives friend

A disturbing allegation has surfaced online as a Nigerian man has been accused of brutally unaliving his friend out of jealousy.

According to a viral tweet from social media user @Yorubatoast1, the suspect, identified as Edet, unalived his friend, Frank Ohiozua, a church keyboardist because he had recently purchased a Toyota Corolla for an Uber business.

The tweet alleged that Edet attacked Frank with an axe, ending his life in a fit of envy.

The revelation came to light after Edet’s sister, identified only as Mary who works in the adult film industry appeared on a podcast to express her desire for a man who would “look beyond her profession.”

The viral post read in part:

“This foolish girl Mary and her entire family are evil. Her elder brother Edet unaliving our church keyboardist, Frank Ohiozua, out of jealousy because he bought a Corolla for Uber. He butchered him with an axe.”

