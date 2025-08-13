type here...
News

Jealous friend unalives friend

By Armani Brooklyn
Jealous Friend

A disturbing allegation has surfaced online as a Nigerian man has been accused of brutally unaliving his friend out of jealousy.

According to a viral tweet from social media user @Yorubatoast1, the suspect, identified as Edet, unalived his friend, Frank Ohiozua, a church keyboardist because he had recently purchased a Toyota Corolla for an Uber business.

The tweet alleged that Edet attacked Frank with an axe, ending his life in a fit of envy.

READ ALSO: Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

Jealous Friend

The revelation came to light after Edet’s sister, identified only as Mary who works in the adult film industry appeared on a podcast to express her desire for a man who would “look beyond her profession.”

The viral post read in part:

“This foolish girl Mary and her entire family are evil. Her elder brother Edet unaliving our church keyboardist, Frank Ohiozua, out of jealousy because he bought a Corolla for Uber. He butchered him with an axe.”

READ ALSO: Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

AAMUSTED Student

AAMUSTED Student Wins Hearts with Creative ‘Kosua ne Mako’ Project Presentation

Michael Kwesi Ofori

Photos of Michael Kwesi Ofori

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, August 13, 2025
23.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah’s mother speaks

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7 years old- lady says

Tipsy Efia Odo slammed for sharing inappopirate video online

Kwame A Plus replies to Prophet Roja’s doom prophecy about him

Prophet Roja and Kwame A Plus

Lady drops popular Nigerian IG skit maker, Isbae U’s nude video after he refused to give her money

Isbae U
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways