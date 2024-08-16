I get jealous when I see my husband kiss other ladies in movies – Tracey Boakye talks for the first time after marriage

Tracey Boakye, a well-known Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, recently opened up about her feelings of jealousy when she sees her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, kiss other women in movies.

This revelation came during her first interview since getting married. Despite being part of the entertainment industry herself, where such scenes are often just part of the job, Tracey admitted that it’s not easy for her to watch her husband engage in intimate scenes with other actresses.

She explained that while she understands it’s all part of acting, the emotional response is something she can’t completely control.

Tracey mentioned that love and marriage bring a new perspective, and certain things that might not have bothered her before now hold more weight.

The actress acknowledged that this is a challenge many spouses of actors face, especially when their partners have to perform romantic scenes as part of their roles.

Tracey emphasized that open communication and trust are key in dealing with these emotions. She shared that she talks openly with her husband about her feelings, and this helps them maintain a strong and understanding relationship.

The couple’s bond is built on trust, which allows them to navigate such challenges together.

