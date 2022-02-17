type here...
Jealous pastor stops groom from kissing the bride on their wedding day; Social media users blast him (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A pastor has fast affixed himself on the No.1 spot on social media trends for stopping the groom from kissing his wife on their wedding day after exchanging their national vows.

We don’t know why the pastor decided to cause such a huge embarrassment but whatever the case is; his actions were unacceptable and unpardonable.

In the fast trending video, the “jealous” pastor can be seen hurriedly walking to disrupt the groom from kissing the bride in a very mortifying manner.

Netzines who have come across this video have blasted the pastor and additionally revealed that if they were the ones the pastor humiliated; He wouldn’t have had it easy.

Watch the video below to know more…

