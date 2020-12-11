- Advertisement -

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has in its latest press release rubbished claims making rounds that the Chairperson of the commission Madam Jean Mensa has flown out of the country after declaring the results for the 2020 presidential elections.

Madam Jean Mensa last Wednesday declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the President-elect after Monday’s polls a result which the opposition NDC have rejected stating that the elections were rigged.

Since last Wednesday evening rumours went rife that the chairperson has flown out of the country and heading to the United States to cool off for some time.

But the new presser from the commission indicates that Jean Mensah is in the country and still at post.

Read the full press statement below: