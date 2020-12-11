type here...
GhPage News Jean Mensa is still in Ghana - Electoral Commission
News

Jean Mensa is still in Ghana – Electoral Commission

By Qwame Benedict
Jean Mensa is still in Ghana - Electoral Commission
Jean Mensa
- Advertisement -

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has in its latest press release rubbished claims making rounds that the Chairperson of the commission Madam Jean Mensa has flown out of the country after declaring the results for the 2020 presidential elections.

Madam Jean Mensa last Wednesday declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the President-elect after Monday’s polls a result which the opposition NDC have rejected stating that the elections were rigged.

Since last Wednesday evening rumours went rife that the chairperson has flown out of the country and heading to the United States to cool off for some time.

But the new presser from the commission indicates that Jean Mensah is in the country and still at post.

Read the full press statement below:

EC press release

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 11, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
4.2mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Electoral Commission releases the official number of parliamentary seats won by NPP and NDC

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Jean Mensah led Electoral Commission after the declaration of the Presidential results yesterday, 9th December 2020 has come out with the number of...
Read more

Pastor defiles a 5-year-old girl a few days to his white wedding

Lifestyle Mr. Tabernacle -
It's a taboo to wake up without any new story. Ghpage has come across another sad and shocking story that might slow your day. The...
Read more

We made a mistake with the total valid votes cast–EC admits; amends presidential results

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The EC hours after the declaration of the Presidential results has come out correct some disparities in presidential election results percentages. The Electoral Commission(EC) of...
Read more

If you die a stupid death we will give you a stupid burial- Kwaw Kese to NDC supporters protesting

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Kwaw Kese has warned NDC supporters against taking to the streets and protesting while mentioning that politicians are not worth dying for. The NDC has...
Read more

Fomena MP lists conditions under which he would rejoin the NPP

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The stone that the builders rejected has now become the cornerstone. This is the case the MP-elect for the Fomena constituency,  in the Ashanti region Lawyer Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh. He...
Read more

Election 2020: How Celebrities reacted after Nana Addo was declared the President-elect

News Qwame Benedict -
The Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensah, after the long wait finally declared President Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 election. According...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Policeman dies after his rifle fired two bullets into his belly

Lifestyle Mr. Tabernacle -
A young handsome Policeman has died a very painful death after he accidentally shot himself. The policeman identified as Constable Senanu Davordzie was on...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News