Jean Mensa should have resigned by now – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama says the EC Chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa should have stepped down by now from her office together with his other commissioners following the flawed elections they conducted.

Mahama, on Wednesday 16th December in the Bono East Region, told party supporters that Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission has become the first to have displayed their inability of conducting free and fair polls.

He thus labelled the Electoral Commission under Jean Mensa as the worst in the country’s history.

Speaking to families of victims of the Techiman South shooting incident, John Mahama said the incident would not have happened if the EC was not incompetent and biased.

“But I must say, things shouldn’t have happened this way. This is not our first election. But unfortunately, we find ourselves here due to the incompetence of this Electoral Commission.”

Ex-president John Mahama said that elsewhere, Jean Mensa would have been forced to resign for supervising what he deems to be a rigged election.

“If this was a more advanced country, the EC Chairperson would have been forced to resign in shame…” Mahama said.