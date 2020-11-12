Jerry John Rawlings allegedly died of COVID-19 – GhOne reports

The sad news about the demise of the former President of the Republic of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings has come as a big shock to Ghanaians.

Today, Thursday 12 November 2020 will go down in Ghana’s history as one of the saddest days.

Jerry John Rawlings is said to have passed on at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was being treated for an unknown illness. Rawlings was on admission for about a week. He died at age 73.

The shocking news comes weeks after the former President buried his mother, Madam Victoria Agbotsui on October 19.

New reports that have since gone viral coming from the camp of EIB Networks’ GhOne TV alleges that the ex-president Rawlings died of the deadly novel COVID-19.

According to a GhOne report, JJ Rawlings was reportedly placed in the intensive care unit after testing positive for Coronavirus. However, the family of the late President will soon address the public.

GHONE

The late Jerry John Rawlings was born on 22nd June 1947 to a Ghanaian Mother from Dzelukope, near Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana and a Scottish Father.

He was educated at Achimota School where he obtained his General Certificate of Education ‘O’ Level in 1966

Rawlings was a former military leader and subsequent politician who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001 and also a brief period in 1979.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.