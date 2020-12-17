Jerry John Rawlings’ funeral postponed indefinitely

- Advertisement -

The final burial rites of former President Jerry John Rawlings has been postponed indefinitely, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The funeral arrangement had initially been scheduled for December 20, 2020.

But concerns raised by some family members led to President Akufo-Addo to ask the family of the late former President, to resolve all outstanding matters regarding his burial and convey the agreed date to the Presidency.

The President added that will enable the government to plan a befitting funeral for the former President.

But a communique by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to the international community and diplomatic missions revealed that the date for the funeral had been postponed adding that a new date will be communicated.

“…due to unforeseen circumstances, the funeral will not be held from 20th December 2020 as planned,” a part of the statement read.

It further indicated that “the new date for the funeral will be communicated in due course.”

Read the full communique below;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The former military ruler died on Thursday, November 12, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.