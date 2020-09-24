Jerry John Rawling’s mother dead

- Advertisement -

Victoria Agbotui, the mother of the former president of the Republic of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings is dead.

She died at age 101. Born in 1919, Madam Victoria Agbotui came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.

Victoria Agbotui hailed from Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region. Sources tell us that Victoria Agbotui had been unwell for some time now.

The late Madam Victoria Agbotui worked as the head of the catering department at the presidency during her son’s reign as President of Ghana.

She recently celebrated her 101st birthday on September 9, 2020. Rest in Peace.

In other news, JJ Rawlings just recently revealed what made him stay in power and rule Ghana for Nineteen (19) years making him the only President in the history to the country to serve for long.

According to the former President, his integrity and abhorrence for thievery and lying were the main reason why he decided to hang on power for a long period of time.

He explained that he never came into power to steal or to amass wealth for himself and his family.

“I did not come to public office to steal and never did. We had to go through a lot of sacrifices to get to today as a country, and there’s no way I was going to compromise on my integrity.”

“We won all our elections and survived some of the most trying times of our nation’s history for as long as we did, bringing hope and relief to our people because of those solid values and principles.”

“What has sustained some of us is our attachment to the principles of truth, justice, and fair play – it is not a vulgar quest for materialism, a trait which has sadly perpetuated itself into the leadership structures of our society,” he concluded.