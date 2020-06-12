One of the media giants in Ghana, Multimedia Group Ltd has over the years trained many of the popular faces and names in the media industry.

Unfortunately, the feat has been hit with a series of shocking resignations from some of their top and popular faces of the company for one reason or the other with the actual reason unknown to the public.

Some of the big names of the media big names who have quit Multimedia Group Ltd include Captain Smart, Afia Pokua (Vim Lady), Nana Yaa Brefo, Kofi Adomah Nwanini, Ohemaa Woyeje, among others.

In spite of this, another piece of information gathered suggests that Jerry Justice who has been hosting his Drive Show over the past 8 years, has not reported working for the past two weeks together with Sister Sandy, an entertainment show host in the media venture.

From our sources, though unconfirmed, the programs known to be hosted by these two great personalities have now been taken over by Ibrahim Ben Bako (another presenter who’s not much known to the populace).

Meanwhile, nothing has been heard from these two presenters about their exit, it’s would be no shock to hear their possible resignation soon.