Multi-faceted on-air personality Jessica Opare-Saforo has finally broken her long silence on why she parted ways with Citi FM/Citi TV exactly one year today.

The former TV and Radio presenter – who is also a voice-over artist, YouTuber, and fitness enthusiast – ended her stint with the Adabraka-based station on January 28, 2022, after 17 years.

The 41-year-old had hosted some of the station’s flagship programmes including ‘Brunch in the Citi’, ‘Sex in the Citi’, and ‘Upside Down’.

At the time, it was unclear why she decided to leave her passionate professional after nearly two decades. But we now have an answer as Jessica has publicly opened up for the first time.

In a no-hold YouTube video shared on her channel Jessica OS, the biker girl bared it all revealing “I left Citi because I felt it was time”.

“It was time to truly explore being me. I had hit a milestone of 40 years a few months earlier and I felt I knew that as soon as I hit 40 I was going to quit. It was just a matter of time and I wanted to do that before I turned 41,” she explained.

Watch the full video below.

Jessica is the owner of The Voice Ova Company, a business that specialises in managing voice talent.

Before quitting her job, Jessica was the Programmes Manager, the host of ‘Traffic Avenue’ which is Citi FM’s late afternoon show, and relationship talk show ‘Sister Sister’ on both radio and television.

She is the voice ambassador for Ghana’s giant telecommunication company MTN.

Although she has so many an accomplishment to her name, Jessica is still unmarried.