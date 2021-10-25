Jesus Ahuofe granted 100k bail

- Advertisement -

The pastor who prophesied the gunshot attack of Shatta Wale, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, has been granted a GHc100, 000 bail.

He is to produce 3 sureties who are gainfully employed and to report to police Mondays and Thursdays.

The case has been adjourned to October 29.

His bail comes after he spent 4 days in custody when he pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing fear and panic.

Bishop Appiah was on Thursday remanded into Police custody after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic before the Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Ellen Offei Aryeh.

Jesus Ahuofe was arrested following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.