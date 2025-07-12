Ghanaian entertainment personality, BullGod has said that the sin of God, Jesus Christ is a fool.

BullGod made the statement while speaking on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty.

The media personality based on the Bible states that Jesus Christ is a fool.

Quoting Proverbs chapter 29: 11, BullGod said that “Don’t lose your cool, if you lose your cool, you are a fool”, adding that Jesus Christ is a fool.

BullGod added that “So Jesus is not exempt because he lost his cool because he came in a human form. Human beings are fools, so, if Jesus Christ came as a human being, then he is a fool”.

This is not the first time BullGod has said that Jesus Christ is a fool, he said the same during the recently held UTV’s United Showbiz that featured self-acclaimed PRO for all pastors in Ghana, Prophet Kumchacha.