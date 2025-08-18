Jesus Christ is from Dormaa in Ghana, his real name is Kwasi Hene- man says

A Ghanaian man has stated that most of the things said about the son of God, Jesus Christ are untrue.

Speaking in a recent interview, the man whose real identity is yet to be disclosed refuted claims that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem among other stories that revolve around the son of God.

According to the man, Jesus Christ was born in the Bono Region, Dormaa Ahenkro to be precise, stating that he was born on Sunday.

He noted that Jesus Christ is not his real name but Kwasi Hene, a name that was coined from the day he was born.

The man stated that he knows Ghanaians would sweep his messages under the carpet with disdain, but what he has said is nothing but the truth.

“I am stating on this platform, even if you disagree with me, I careless. Jesus Christ was born on a Sunday. His family can be found at Akwamu in Dormaa. His name is not Jesus Christ and besides, there is no name like that. His real name is Kwasi Hene”, the man said.