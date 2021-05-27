- Advertisement -

The leader of the Ajagurajah movement Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah has made another shocking statement that has left people wondering.

It’s a known fact that the preacher is known for making some weird statements but little did we know he had more of such statements up his sleeves.

According to the preacher, the leader of the Christianity religion Jesus Christ whom we all know by the Holy bible that he was crucified was actually switched.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM’s Starr Chat, the leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach revealed that though he believes in Jesus Christ, the story surrounding his death is something he doubts.

He said: “I believe in Jesus Christ but I don’t believe in the story surrounding his death. He was switched. He wasn’t crucified.”

He called on people to do massive research about this he says before coming out to attack him and his teachings.