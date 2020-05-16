type here...
Home News Jetsanza.com wins 2020 Business Excellence Award
Source:Ghpage
News

Jetsanza.com wins 2020 Business Excellence Award

By Lizbeth Brown
0
Jetsanza
- Advertisement -

Acquisition International has published the list of “AI Business Excellence Awards winners for 2020″ and Jetsanza.ccom was declared “Best Travel News & Tips Website -Ghana 2020”.

Acquisition International, a prestigious business global magazine which, over the years, has awarded big companies from various business industries across the globe, has revealed the business winners for 2020, declaring Jetsanza.com “Best Travel News & Tips Website – Ghana 2020”.

The five-year-old website is owned and managed by Ghanaian Travel Blogger Akesse Sanza.

ALSO READ: Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM Presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Over the years, Jetsanza.com has been a leading travel website in providing travellers with travel news, travel tips, and serves as a resource for information on visa applications.

“This recognition, granted by a well-known international business publication, acknowledges the quality of content produced by Jetsanza, and how they have positively affected many travels. Thanks to AI Magazine, and thanks to readers of Jetsanza.com for the support over the years.”, Akesse Sanza said in an appreciation message.

AI Business Excellence Awards, which is in its sixth year, are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work.

Awards Coordinator Steve Simpson took a moment to discuss the success of the winners: “Now in its sixth year, the Business Excellence Awards are the cornerstone of Acquisition International’s annual celebratory programmes.

Once again, it has been an absolute pleasure to speak to you all and find out how you continue to innovate and create in your respective industries.”

Previous articleI have revived rap music in Ghana – Sista Afia
Next articleNAM1 emerges from his hideout on his birthday-Video drops

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

NAM1 emerges from his hideout on his birthday-Video drops

RASHAD -
Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled CEO of the gold deposited company, Menzgold after months of being absent from all forms of social...
Read more
News

Kwaku Annan caught on tape accepting bribe to destroy Anas

Qwame Benedict -
The host of NET 2 Flagship program 'The Seat' Kwaku Annan has been caught on tape be investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas...
Read more
News

Mother of the tortured 3-year-old baby speaks

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage earlier reported about an incident that happened in Kumasi about a baby boy who was abused by his own father.
Read more
News

COVID-19: 32 Ghanaian Nurses & Midwives tests positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
32 Ghanaian nurses and midwives have tested positive COVID-19 while hundreds of their colleagues are also in quarantine following exposure to the...
Read more
News

Girl,15 commits suicide after boyfriend gave her broken heart

Mr. Tabernacle -
A young teenage girl, 15 by name “Slimzy Jay” has taken her own life after her boyfriend gave her a broken heart.
Read more
News

COVID-19: Ghana’s case count hit 5,127 with 494 recoveries

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases count has increased to 5127 after the country recorded 427 new cases of which 272 are from the Obuasi...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
66 %
4.6kmh
20 %
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens shocked after seeing the real no makeup face of Gloria Sarfo

RASHAD -
One of the most popular faces on Ghanaians screens is that of actress/ media personality, Gloria Sarfo. As expected,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband’s arrest – Ken’s close friend reveals secret

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday, the news about the arrest of the founder and leader of International God's Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim went viral.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News