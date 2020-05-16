Jetsanza.com wins 2020 Business Excellence Award

- Advertisement -

Acquisition International has published the list of “AI Business Excellence Awards winners for 2020″ and Jetsanza.ccom was declared “Best Travel News & Tips Website -Ghana 2020”.

Acquisition International, a prestigious business global magazine which, over the years, has awarded big companies from various business industries across the globe, has revealed the business winners for 2020, declaring Jetsanza.com “Best Travel News & Tips Website – Ghana 2020”.

The five-year-old website is owned and managed by Ghanaian Travel Blogger Akesse Sanza.

ALSO READ: Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM Presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Over the years, Jetsanza.com has been a leading travel website in providing travellers with travel news, travel tips, and serves as a resource for information on visa applications.

“This recognition, granted by a well-known international business publication, acknowledges the quality of content produced by Jetsanza, and how they have positively affected many travels. Thanks to AI Magazine, and thanks to readers of Jetsanza.com for the support over the years.”, Akesse Sanza said in an appreciation message.

AI Business Excellence Awards, which is in its sixth year, are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work.

Awards Coordinator Steve Simpson took a moment to discuss the success of the winners: “Now in its sixth year, the Business Excellence Awards are the cornerstone of Acquisition International’s annual celebratory programmes.

Once again, it has been an absolute pleasure to speak to you all and find out how you continue to innovate and create in your respective industries.”