JHS student proposes to girlfriend in the presence of the entire school-Video

A video intercepted by Ghpage sees a teeming gathering of primary and junior high school students cheering on two of their own when they expressed love to each other in the presence of the entire school.

In the video, a teenage girl shamelessly ‘cat-walked’ towards a young boy and gave him tightly embraced him.

The students gathered screamed in wild jubilation as the two touched their bodies by hugging.

The video has gathered mixed reactions on social media. Some people have blasted the school authorities for allowing this right under their noses.

Watch the video below;