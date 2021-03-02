- Advertisement -

The princess of Bhim Nation Jidula has wowed her grandmother and her musician father with her voice.

In a latest video sighted on Stonebwoy’s Instagram page, Jidula is seen singing a happy birthday song for her grandma and her voice sounded so surreal.

Jidula might has definitely inherited some singing talent from her father and we won’t be surprised if she releases a song of her own very soon.

Stonebwoy who posted the video asked if she could sing and the likes of Kafui Danku, Sister Derby and others applauded her for being a great singer.

Watch the video below:

Rate her voice.