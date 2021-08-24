- Advertisement -

Nigerian actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha popularly known as Jim Iyke has attacked his colleague actor Uche Maduagwu after the latter questioned the source of his wealth.

A Few days ago, Uche made some comments about the renowned actor and also accused him of being a ritualist and a fraudster.

Jim Iyke then vowed to teach Uche Maduaguw a lesson whenever he meets him for peddling lies about him.

Well, Jim Iyke has heeded by his words as he located Uche’s office and beat him up.

In a video that has gone viral, an irate Jim Iyke was seen kicking the actor until he was held back by his friends.

Watch the video below;

Uche Maduagwu is popularly known for insulting and making defamatory comments about the lifestyle of celebrities.

This video has garnered massive reactions from social media users who are hailing Jim Iyke for teaching Uche a lesson.

Read some comments below;

blaqtessie wrote; “It’s about time. This guy too too talk. I love Jim”.

dumebiblog added; “So apparently Oga Jim find am go house go beat am. So all those Nollywood films no dey lie be that”.

fabolouslizy stated; “This fight sweet me”.

sirwills commented; “Jim Iyke, my man, action”.

pumpkin2303 has this to say; “The werey no even get strength sef. You people should allow Jim remove just one teeth from his mouth”.