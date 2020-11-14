Self-acclaimed Queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed NDC’s Stephen Attubiga over a comment he made about the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The former president kicked the bucket last Thursday but later in the day, his family went to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to officially tell him about his death.

Some NDC folks felt offended since the family never went to the presidency in the company of any NDC official.

Stephen Atubiga who happened to be one of such person, toook to social media to state that the family didn’t follow due protocols before going to see the President.

He was slammed on social media by some netizens and now Afia Schwar has become the latest person to attack him revealing that the former President became an NPP member before he died.

According to Afia Schwar, all the NDC of which JJ Rawlings was the founder, only rained insults on him when he was alive and she knows there would be no way his wife Nana Konadu would like to collaborate with them for a the funeral.

She posted: “When will people adopt common sense? For the record JJ. Died as an NPP man..How will NDC coordinates with H.E. Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings to have a befitting burial for her late husband after all the torrential insults rain on her…Are you willing to give her back the Umbrella?? This Atubiga and common sense are enemies!!! Massa be a man enough and go to ridge to inform Naana, and stop hiding behind a China fone with stupid talks!!!! Gyimii!”

See screenshot below: