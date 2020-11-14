- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Ghana Union Movement Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Osofokyiri Abosom has revealed what late former President JJ Rawlings told him in their last conversation.

According to the preacher and politician, he had a meeting with the former president sometime ago where he(Rawlings) told him he was praying for him to win the upcoming 2020 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Hot93.9 FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom went on to explain that the former president told him should he die when he Kyiri Abosom is President, he should not be buried closer to former President John Evans Attah Mills or former Veep Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.

“The day I came to him, he told me he is praying I win and when I win and he dies, I should make sure where former Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur, President Evans Atta Mills and other statesmen were buried he should not be buried there. Somewhere different should be found for him to be buried.”

He went on to say, “he told me as I was laughing that if I do not know and I should win and he dies and I bury him where statesmen were buried, he will knock at my door whilst I am asleep at night and rush on me… So I think if all Ghanaians will listen to me, the body of late Rawlings should be sent to his hometown for a befitting burial. I will prefer that….but Rawlings did not disclose the exact place he should be buried.”

Jerry John Rawlings was a Ghanaian military officer and politician who led the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979. He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana.