News

JJ’s hidden daughter resurfaces; Says she feels cursed and requests for DNA (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Recall that following the demise of Ghana’s former head of State FLT. LT. Jerry John Rawlings, a woman named Abigail went viral after she made a public appearance to allege that she’s the biological daughter of the late president.

As alleged by Abigail during the funeral of JJ Rawlings, his ‘father’ his final year at Achimota in 1967, aged 20, met and impregnated his mother Rose Agbodzi Sende, an Ewe in Accra but originally from Togo.

He later begged her to keep the pregnancy and the baby(Abigail) a secret since he didn’t want to jeopardize his future.

It is said that Abigail was born to a single mother, the same year JJ was settling down as an Airforce Cadet.

Abigail was later handed over to an old woman in Adabraka when another man approached her mother (Rose Agbodzi Sende) and wanted to marry her.

However, during an interview with Kofi Adoma just yesterday, Abigail revealed that she wants a DNA test to be conducted to prove that she’s indeed the daughter of J.J Rawlings.

Speaking in the interview, Abigail emotionally revealed that she now eats leftover foods to survive.

She further added that she wants to end it all because after all, she feels cursed in life because nothing she does in life prospers.

Source:GHpage

