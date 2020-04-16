type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Joana Gyan puts her massive and luxurious mansion on display

By Qwame Benedict
0
Keche-Andrew-Joana-Gyan
Joana Gyan puts her massive and luxurious mansion on display
Wife of hiplife musician and one half of music group Keche Andrew, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has been trending in the news recently after she revealed that she makes $700 million dollars.

Following her disclosure, many Ghanaians on social media have expressed doubts about the claims.

Others have also wondered what could be the source of the money she claims to be making.

Also Read: I make 700 million dollars every year – Joana Gyan

Keche Andrew and Wife Joana Gyan

Though Joana was generally known to be a rich lady, her quotation of a $700,000,000 yearly income has sounded eerie.

We have come across some photos and a video of Joana’s house (one of her houses) giving us an idea of how she lives.

Also Read: Joana Gyan is a foolish woman for claiming she makes $700 million every year – Kwame Gyan

The photos and video show a big and beautiful white-painted storey building. With a neatly tiled floor, the compound is complete with a swimming pool.

From what we gathered the house is located in the plush East Legon suburb in Accra.

For those who care to know it is around the A&C shopping mall at East Legon.

From the photos and video, Joana and Andrew who have been married for just about five months have been living lavishly like the rich couple they are.

Also Read:

Check out the video and Photos below:

Luxurious mansion of Joana Gyan wife of Keche Andrew

Luxurious mansion of Joana Gyan wife of Keche Andrew

Luxurious mansion of Joana Gyan wife of Keche Andrew

Also Read: Galamsey photos of Keche Andrew’s wife, Joana Gyan pop up online

Luxurious mansion of Joana Gyan wife of Keche Andrew

Previous articleCOVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

