The world has become scarier than I thought. Each day passes with a heart-wrenching story that will shock you to the bone.

A 26-year-old female job-seeker, Iniobong Umoren (the Philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo) who was declared missing on Thursday, April 29, has been found dead.

The beautiful lady who left her home for a supposed job interview in the outskirt of Uyo has been raped and killed by a man who said he had a job opportunity for her.

Umoren wrote: “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I’m really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I’m creative, really good in thinking critically and most importantly vast learner. CV available on request.”

See the post by the deceased lady for looking Job;

One of the friends of the deceased who established contact with her on the day she went missing said she (Iniobong Umoren)was screaming for help on the phone.

She adds her phone line has been switched off ever since.

“She sent me a 1sec audio record on WhatsApp and I had to call her back to know if she wanted to say something to me but immediately, I called her I heard her screaming,” the friend, Uduak Umoh, tweeted.

The sad development was confirmed, Sunday afternoon, by the police in Akwa Ibom State. The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, identified the suspect as 20-year-old Uduak Akpan.

The suspect said to be a serial rapist, killed the missing woman and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s house, after raping her.

According to reports, Uduak Frank Akpan took Umoren to his house where an argument followed and in the process, he used an object to hit her on the head resulting in her death.

He then fleed to a town known as Oron to hide but finally give himself up and admitted to killing and burying the lady in a grave.

Many Netizens have stormed social media to mourn her sad and painful demise.