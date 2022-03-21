- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to seek advice on how to deal with her jobless boyfriend has threatened to break up with her over her own salary

According to the confused lady who is currently in a state of dilemma, her boyfriend is demanding half of her salary on the firm grounds that he was the one who recommended to her the job she’s now doing

In the lady’s write up, she also noted that they had applied for the job together, but her boyfriend’s application wasn’t successful.

She wrote;

“Hi. pls advice. I and my boyfriend were seriously job hunting together. It was not a smooth ride at all. We usually share job vacancy adverts within ourselves and we apply together. So one day he brought one and when we applied, I got the job but he didn’t.

“My salary is 180k, I was celebrated by my friends and family and we did thanksgiving. When I was paid my first salary, I gave my boyfriend 50k inside because he was still seriously job hunting so that he can be using it for T fair because I know how we were sufferingg T fare wahala.

“The shocking thing is that he didn’t appreciate it. He expects me to give him half of my salary because he was the one that brought the job advert for us to brought the job advert for us to apply. I told him it’s not possible because he’s not the only one I have to cater for. But he’s getting all emotional and talking shit. I don’t want to respond until I get opinions from others about this before I’l give him the piece of my mind. I am even thinking of shutting it down, as in not giving him anything again, I can’t be wasting money on someone that doesn’t appreciate it, he should go and dip.”

What would you do if you were in the lady’s shoes, would you give your boyfriend half of your salary to save your relationship?