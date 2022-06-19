- Advertisement -

US President Joe Biden on Saturday morning fell off a bicycle near his Delaware beach home, moments after greeting reporters with a wave and a cheery “Good morning!”

The 79-year-old president was near the end of a bike ride with the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, near Rehoboth Beach where the couple is celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Biden’s unexpected fall came after he stopped to talk to a crowd wishing him “Happy Father’s Day” and was unable to release his bike shoes from the toe cages on the pedals.

Secret Service officials quickly swooped in and helped the president back on his feet.

Asked if he was OK, Biden responded: “I’m good.” Asked what caused the fall, Biden said “I got my foot caught in the toe cages.”

Biden, wearing bright blue shoes, grey T-shirt, navy shorts and a white helmet, briefly engaged with reporters before got back on his bike. “Alright guys, see you,” he said.