Joe Mettle finally breaks silence on issues regarding his marriage

Gospel musician Joe Mettle in his latest interview has finally addressed issues regarding his recent marriage.

After the much-anticipated wedding of the acclaimed Gospel singer and his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, rumors went wild as it was alleged that the couple was expecting a child even before their nuptial.

Seen all over the media were stories about how Joe Mettle was forced to marry Selassie because she had taken seed, with a picture posted online used to justify the claim that she had a little baby bump.

Again, it was alleged that Joe had someone else he wanted to settle down with and he was convinced to ditch her for Selassie by his manager to avoid disgrace.

These and many more were the news going rampant on social media as the newlyweds were on honeymoon.

The songwriter and singer for the first time spoke about these allegations during an interview with ZionFelix.

At the launch of the Millennium Promise Alliance campaign to support frontline health workers with 1000000 PPEs, Joe Mettle clarified that all these stories running around are false.

”I feel like over time, the media itself should know the people they work with. So sometimes you would hear some things and you would know there is no way I would say or do them. People always want to say stuff. People always want to write stuff”, he said.

In comparison to a football game, Joe explained that he saw life from the persepective of a game with players, coaches, spectators and commentators.

In his candid opinion, the only way you could change a commentator’s comments in a game is to play better and so he was not bothered by negative comments.