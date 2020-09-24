type here...
GhPage Entertainment Joe Mettle finally breaks silence on issues regarding his marriage
Entertainment

Joe Mettle finally breaks silence on issues regarding his marriage

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Joe Mettle marriage
Joe Mettle marriage
- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Joe Mettle in his latest interview has finally addressed issues regarding his recent marriage.

After the much-anticipated wedding of the acclaimed Gospel singer and his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, rumors went wild as it was alleged that the couple was expecting a child even before their nuptial.

Seen all over the media were stories about how Joe Mettle was forced to marry Selassie because she had taken seed, with a picture posted online used to justify the claim that she had a little baby bump.

Again, it was alleged that Joe had someone else he wanted to settle down with and he was convinced to ditch her for Selassie by his manager to avoid disgrace.

These and many more were the news going rampant on social media as the newlyweds were on honeymoon.

The songwriter and singer for the first time spoke about these allegations during an interview with ZionFelix.

At the launch of the Millennium Promise Alliance campaign to support frontline health workers with 1000000 PPEs, Joe Mettle clarified that all these stories running around are false.

”I feel like over time, the media itself should know the people they work with. So sometimes you would hear some things and you would know there is no way I would say or do them. People always want to say stuff. People always want to write stuff”, he said.

In comparison to a football game, Joe explained that he saw life from the persepective of a game with players, coaches, spectators and commentators.

In his candid opinion, the only way you could change a commentator’s comments in a game is to play better and so he was not bothered by negative comments.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 25, 2020
Accra
drizzle
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
0.9mph
75 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
78 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News