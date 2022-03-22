- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle known by the stage name Joe Mettle has reacted to Ras Kuuku’s comment about his Artist of the Year nomination.

The musician revealed that had no idea he had been nominated for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as his manager submitted his application without his knowledge.

Joe Mettle indicated that the organizers of the award scheme determine how artistes are selected and cannot fathom why Ghanaians always attack him.

In reacting to Ras Kuuku’s comments, the ‘My Everything’ hitmaker stated that Ras Kuuku will face similar backlash if he is also nominated.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the musician stated that he is not perturbed about the comments as he can’t please everyone and is hopeful that he emerges the winner.

“I didn’t know that my name had been filed for nomination. My manager filed at my back. That made me surprised. My first reaction was like, oh okay. I am not the one that makes the selection. I don’t know why the people come after me, you see this word deserve is a very big one.

His comment was the one that I saw. I laughed. When he is also nominated, they will do the same to him. The point is this, everyone will not be happy with you. People will always have their issues. That thing takes too much energy out of you.

Anyone that is in the category can win. Don’t underestimate anybody. I can win. Anybody else can also win”, Joe Mettle averred.

Reggae/dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku slammed the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) after Joe Mettle was nominated in the Artiste of the Year category.

According to Ras Kuuku, the gospel musician does not deserve the nomination as he has not worked hard enough to earn that.

He also stated that Joe Mettle’s nomination is an insult to all musicians in Ghana and believes Fameye deserves that nomination.

The nominees for the Artiste of the Year include Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Sarkodie, Kidi, Black Sherif and Joe Mettle.

However, Joe Mettle is the first gospel musician to win the VGMA Artiste of the Year on 8th April 2017.