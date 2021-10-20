Joe Mettle & wife set to welcome their first child; shares baby bump photo

- Advertisement -

Joe Mettle has shared baby bump photos of his wife Salomey Selassie Dzisa to announce their expectation to welcome a baby in the coming months.

The gospel singer shared the photo on social media. Captioning the photo, Joe thanked God for giving him such an amazing woman and also expressing his love for her.

“I just want to take this time to express how grateful I am to God for the life of this amazing woman in my life @serlcy_d. I love you so much babe and thank God for you.??????????????????????. #Goddidit @judahavenue”.

Below is the baby bump photo;

Joe Mettle and wife Selassie tied the knot in a private traditional ceremony on Wednesday, August 13, in Accra.

The ceremony was graced by some topmost Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown, and Majid Michel.

The marriage dubbed #Settled2020 took many by surprise and it got attention on social media for days.