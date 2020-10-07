type here...
Joe Mettle and wife jams to No Dulling song with new dance moves

By Mr. Tabernacle
Joe-Mettle-and-wife
The new celebrity couple, Joe Mettle and his ever-beautiful wife Selassie have shaken the internet with a new video that sees them jamming to the Keche’s ‘No Dulling’ song.

In the video, Joe Mettle who seldom we see dancing even in his own music videos stood behind the huge back of his wife showing off some hot and serious dance moves.

Selassie also in the footage, was seen shaking herself to the tune of the ‘No Dulling’ banger. Looking beautiful with a nice make up, Selassie gave her back to her hubby to ‘grind’.

Joe Mettle and wife were recently in the news after their lavish marriage ceremony. It came out that her wife Selassie was pregnant and was forced on Joe Mettle.

The news went rife and social media users dissected the issue bringing out their own conclusions.

However, Joe Mettle not long ago has come out to shoot down viral claims, saying that his wife is not pregnant and was not forced on him. The video above says it all.

Source:GHPAGE

Wednesday, October 7, 2020
