For years now many Ghanaians have been asking what led to the separation between Pappy Kojo and Joey B since they were a perfect pair.

Joey B who first broke into the music scene decided to introduce his ‘brother’ Pappy Kojo into the industry, the two went ahead to release hit songs until they decided to go their separate ways.

The two have been questioned in several interviews about why they no longer roll together as they used to do in the past but their response has always been they are busy working on their projects.

Well, Pappy Kojo has given a hint of what could have possibly caused their separation.

Yesterday was Mother’s day and Pappy Kojo on micro-blogging site Twitter decided to sort the permission of Joey B if he should go ahead and wish his mum on this day or wait for another day.

It was in the tweet that he revealed that Joey B once referred to his (Pappy Kojo) mother as a witch.

His post reads: “Hey@1RealJoeyB today is Mother’s Day oh , my mom you called a witch nu , make I wish am or you go make know when be witch day ?”

Well, it seems the two have been able to settle their differences but some netizens have expressed their disappointment with JoeyB asking why he would call the mother of his friend a witch.