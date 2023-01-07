- Advertisement -

Rapper Joey B has asthma.

The “Tonga” hitmaker has revealed his fatal health condition has had an adverse effect on his career and stage performances.

Announcing the grim news to fans on social media, Joe B said he has been battling the disease for the past 5 years, but to no avail.

As a result, he has not been active with his music career since his condition has deteriorated in recent weeks due to the weather conditions in Ghana.

Joey B asked Ghanaians and fans to consider his condition since it is the reason he misses out on shows like the Black Star Line Festival et al.

He wrote:

where do i start… so the past few years i’ve been fighting this Asthma thing. got really serious in 2018 but somehow i’ve been thuggin it out. as of last year till date its been constant asthma attacks due to weather change or excessive dust in Ghana.

i have still performed in this condition and exuded rage/energy on stage. i will not deliberately take monies and not deliver as expected. i did not no show an event because i think i’m drake. free events sef, i still show love how much more paid ones.

i’ve kept these attacks private as i dont want it as an excuse for not dropping music or seeking sympathy. but where it catch, image tarnishing come inside and i have to let y’all know whats been up.

my condition was communicated to the event organizers quite last minute as i thought i could push through but it over me kraa. please dont push a narrative for likes or engagements. i’ll def make it up to you when i’ve fully recovered.

Asthma is a condition in which a person’s airways become inflamed, narrow and swell and produce extra mucus, which makes it difficult to breathe.

Asthma can be minor or it can interfere with daily activities. In some cases, it may lead to a life-threatening attack.

Asthma may cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough and wheezing. The symptoms may sometimes flare up.

Asthma can usually be managed with rescue inhalers to treat symptoms and controller inhalers that prevent symptoms. Severe cases may require longer-acting inhalers that keep the airways open, as well as oral steroids.

Asthma is a long-term condition affecting children and adults. The air passages in the lungs become narrow due to inflammation and tightening of the muscles around the small airways. This causes asthma symptoms such as cough, wheeze, shortness of breath and chest tightness.