A Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced 22-year-old house help, John Allister for murdering his employer at Sokoban-Apaaso to 20 years imprisonment.

John Allister was convicted to 20 years each on two counts of stealing, but the sentence is to run concurrently.

The convict had pleaded guilty to stealing an amount of 167,000 Ghana cedis belonging to the owner of a hotel where he worked as a receptionist.

John Allister made headlines last month for allegedly stabbing to death his employer, six days after he got employed by 35-year-old Stella Osei, also known as Princess Afua Ahenkan.

With the help of accomplices, he sold his madam’s KIA Sportage vehicle after bolting with bags of rice, cooking oil, and other assorted items.

He used some of the proceeds to buy a Toyota Vitz car, with registration GS 3107-23.

But in the latest case, Allister faces two counts of stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29/60.

He is said to have bolted with his employer’s phone and withdrawn cash from her bank account using the mobile app on the phone.

The prosecution, led by ASP Stephen Ofori, prayed the court to sentence the accused, having earlier told the court that the tactics used by the accused had become the modus operandi of a section of the youth to gain access to their victims.

According to police prosecution, the accused in 2022 was employed as a hotel receptionist at Bantama after he followed up on an advertisement for a vacancy.

But after a month of working with the complainant, who is the owner of the hotel, the accused person surprisingly stopped going to work.

In July 2023, Allister returned to the complainant for the second time to seek employment.

The complainant allowed him to start work immediately because of their previous working relationship.

On August 6, 2023, the complainant gave her Infinix Note 8 mobile phone to the accused person to help her with some settings.

The accused person, however, bolted with the mobile phone; and went ahead to withdraw an amount of GH¢167,660 from the complainant's Absa Bank account using a mobile app.