John Boadu calls on Mahama's children to join street protest
John Boadu calls on Mahama’s children to join street protest

By Mr. Tabernacle
John Boadu and John Mahama
The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has asked the children of ex-president John Mahama to join in the street protest.

According to him, Mahama’s children have the equal rights to join as the are in the right position to inure to the “selfish” interest of their father.

Addressing a press conference with the media, he stated that the children of the former President are enjoying comfortably in his house but the supporters are on the street protesting just to make him president.

“We won’t allow someone because of his selfish interest and because he wants to contest the elections again, he says children should hit the streets and make noise. Then his children must also join but they are living in comfort in this country, some of them are outside the country.”

“So, if Ghana burns, you and I and our children will suffer”, he said.

“I don’t think we must condone such statements,” he added.

He, therefore, called on the National Peace Council, National House of Chiefs, Civil Society Organisations and the media to tell Mr Mahama to concede defeat and accept the outcome of the polls.

“Even the media houses: don’t sit on the fence. Tell him point blank that he has lost the elections and, so, he should concede,” Mr Boadu noted.

