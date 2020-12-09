John Boadu tells Fomena MP to reapply if he wants to join the NPP

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the ruling NPP, says the Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for Fomena in the Ashanti region can choose to apply for membership of the NPP party if he deems it right.

The MP-elect for the Fomena constituency, Lawyer Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh, was suspended by the NPP after his decision to contest this year’s election as an independent candidate.

Following that, he was taken off his seat in Parliament because he had forfeited his membership.

Yet, Lawyer Andrew Asiamah took a stand regardless and contested in the 2020 polls reclaiming the seat beyond doubt garnering 12,805 votes in the election.

However, John Boadu in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, stated that the National Executive Committee is the body to decide the fate of the Member of Parliament.

John Boadu indicated that Lawyer Asiamah had mentioned on numerous occasions his commitment to the NPP and that if he wants to rejoin the NPP he could apply.

“If he says he wants to join the party he should apply so that we take him through the process,” he said.