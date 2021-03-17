- Advertisement -

Actor turned politician John Dumelo has accused the Akuffo Addo government of deceiving Ghanaians with the introduction of new taxes which would take effect very soon.

The President, Nana Akuffo Addo during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country announced some freebies including free water and lights to ease the pressure.

Ghanaians enjoyed the freebies from March till the end of 2020. Though some people suspected that the move by the President and his government are going to use the freebies to get Ghanaians to vote for them in the 2020 polls.

Others also felt the government had no extra motive behind this kind gesture to Ghanaians.

Fast forward, last Friday the majority leader of parliament Hon. Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu read the budget statement on behalf of the finance minister.

He announced that there is a 1% COVID-19 health levy which got people asking why a COVID levy while others are receiving reliefs.

Information minister in explaining why there is a COVID levy stated that is to pay for the free water Ghanaians enjoyed in 2020 prior to the election.

John Dumelo who failed in his bid to become the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon in a tweet has stated that next time Ghanaian hear free from this current government, the would flee.

He continued by saying the government deceived the citizens very well with the freebies.

He wrote: “…..when you lie to people that you giving them free things, only to come back and say “oh remember what I gave you”, it’s time to pay, that’s deception!”

See screenshot below: