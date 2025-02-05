type here...
John Dumelo appointed deputy minister of food and agriculture

By Kwasi Asamoah
Farmer John Dumelo

Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo has been appointed by President John Mahama as the new deputy minister of Food and Agriculture.

The acting spokesperson of the president, Felix Kwakye Ofosu released the official list of deputy ministers which included John Dumelo’s name.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP will serve as a deputy to Hon. Eric Opoku who was recently approved by the vetting committee.

The official list includes nine more names who have been considered for key ministries like Finance, Education and Interior.

Hon. John Dumelo who is also a farmer has always strongly advocated for the youth to participate in agriculture.

https://twitter.com/FelixKwakyeOfo1/status/1887149086249193750
