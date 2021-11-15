The guy should have just apologized-John Dumelo reacts to the blogger’s disgrace on TV

- Advertisement -

Actor, Politician and Entrepreneur John Dumelo is the newest celebrity to add his voice to the Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo and Journalist Albert’s brouhaha.

According to the award-winning actor, the blogger should have just apologized on the spot to the ladies (in this case Melo is referring to Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere & Bridget Otoo) for denigrating them on Twitter.

He added that not everyone can handle being trolled on social media. John Dumelo mentioned that some people who are trolled online even end up committing suicide.

Sharing his thoughts on this issue on Twitter, the Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician wrote; “Not everyone can handle being trolled on social media, Some even commit suicide. The guy should have just apologised to the ladies the trolled”.

His reaction comes after Journalist Albert, known popularly as Bongo Ideas on social media, found himself wanting after coming face-to-face with Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo at the studios of GHOne TV.

Wath the video below;